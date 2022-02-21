Becky Hill finds out her BRIT award was originally made for other artist

Becky Hill surprised fans with her recent finding which revealed that her BRIT award was originally made for Fred Again, who won big at the event in 2020.

During her appearance on Channel 4, The Voice alum, who made headlines after winning the trophy for best British Dance Act earlier this month, dished on her award’s realities.

“I have been a huge fan of Self Esteem and I met her at the BRITs and I had the award in my hand,” she expressed.

“I had had a few drinks at this point and I kind of just threw it on the floor and threw my arms around her, and the bottom came off the award before I had even left the O2,” Hill recalled.

“We were scrambling around looking for the bottom and I realised that on the back was Producer of the Year Brit Awards 2020 Fred Again, on one side it’s Becky Hill Dance not Best Dance Act, just Dance, but Fred Again on the other side,” the Lose Control singer said.

“I have to find some super-glue to put that back on,” she wrapped up her sweet little revelation.