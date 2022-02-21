 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Daniel Radcliffe looked completely unrecognizable in full "Weird Al" Yankovic costume for his much-anticipated film WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star was spotted on the set of the upcoming film on Sunday, leaving fans spellbound with his incredible transformation for the biopic.

As reported by People, Roku announced that Daniel was cast as Al in January.

In the same release, Roku detailed the film and Al said that he's "absolutely thrilled" that the British actor will be playing him in the film.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for," the comic said of the casting decision.

Over the weekend, Daniel was spotted around the set in Los Angeles sporting a large curly wig, a mustache, and a wild patterned shirt.

In the photo, he can be seen holding a phone in one hand and a beverage that appeared to be coffee in the other.

Fans were shocked at how unrecognizable Daniel looked as he stepped into the role.

"IM GOING TO EXPLODE AT THESE PICTURES OF DANIEL RADCLIFFE AS WEIRD AL," one Twitter user wrote.

