Monday Feb 21 2022
Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Stewart shut 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo speculations

Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart shut the rumours of their potential appearance in Doctor Strange 2.

The enthralling teaser of the movie was unveiled during the Super Bowl LVI last week. Since the trailer launch, fans have taken over the internet to identify a voice similar to Stewart’s.

During his conversation with Comic Book, the 81-year-old actor addressed the heresay, “We should tell him the truth."

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago," he noted. “So, I can't be held responsible for that."

Moreover, the Deadpool actor, during his chat with Variety, shared, “I guess I'm not really supposed to say anything about that, but I'm really not in the movie.”

“I could be an unreliable narrator, but I promise you I'm not in the movie,” he added. 

