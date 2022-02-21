Murad Saeed to take legal action against Reham Khan: sources

Journalist and Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan (L) and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed (R). — YouTube/APP

Saeed says he would file lawsuit against Reham in London for writing “offensive content” against prime minister.

PM advises Saeed to not worry about these matters and focus on his performance as Opposition is worried these days.

PM Khan also suggests party members to inform public of govt's performance.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday decided to take legal action against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan for hurling allegations at the premier and degrading him in her book, sources have revealed.

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the PM Imran Khan, during which Saeed said that he would file a lawsuit against Reham in London for writing “offensive content” against the premier. “Posting false content should be stopped,” he added.

Sources privy to the matter said that the prime minister advised Saeed "not to worry about such matters" and focus on his performance as "the Opposition is worried these days."

According to the sources, the PM Khan also suggested party members to inform the public of the government’s performance.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry briefed the members on the amendments made to the PECA act, per sources.