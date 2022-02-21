Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making blunder in struggle to 'prove power'

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of struggling to "prove their power" amid the couple's UK security row.

Harry requested police protection when he visits the UK and asked the Home Office if he could pay for their security.

However, the request was denied by the Home Office sparking the Duke of Sussex to launch a legal challenge against the move.

Royal commentator Angela Levin said the couple could have been a "dynamic duo helping the needy" but instead are "building up legal actions one after another". She asked what the couple are trying to prove adding: "Surely not their power."

Another TV presenter Kay Burley has urged prince Harry to think of the Queen as she already has enough on her plate. He tweeted: "Oh Harry, is your grandmother not having to deal with enough, young man."

