Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel dies 8 days after suffering horror injuries in accident

Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after suffering injuries from a mysterious accident. She was 27.

The pageant queen was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died on Friday in Miami of head injuries that she incurred in a terrible accident, reported People.

Family members of Bethel, announced the news on her Instagram account Sunday, writing: "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."

They added that Bethel "touched the hearts of many people" and was involved in several organizations. "She was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University's Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas," her family shared as they asked for "effectual and fervent prayers" and privacy.

Showing appreciation for the messages they have received, Bethel's family has invited supporters to donate to their GoFundMe page to assist with medical and burial expenses. More than $40,000 of the campaign's $500,000 target has been raised thus far.

One week before, her family took to social media sharing Zoe was involved in an accident and "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma." They did not specify what kind of accident.

"Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left," Bethel's family said at the time, adding, "We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like."

"This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her," Bethel's family continued.

