Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Big Time Rush announce return to touring after almost decade-long hiatus

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Big Time Rush are all set to mark their comeback after an almost decade-long hiatus with a US tour this summer
Nickelodeon’s hit boy band Big Time Rush are all set to mark their comeback after an almost decade-long hiatus with a US tour this summer, reported People.

The band, consisting of members Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson, all in their early 30s, announced their Forever Tour for the summer on the group’s social media on Monday, February 21.

“Tickets to our Forever Tour go on sale this Friday” read the band’s post, with a poster of all members.


The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23 in Washington D.C., with its last show scheduled for August 20 in Concord.

The band was originally formed in 2009 and starred on their eponymous Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush till 2013. They then went their separate ways, but remained close to each other over the years.

Big Time Rush marked their comeback to music with a single titled Call It Like I See It, which dropped late last year in December. 

