 
Geo News

Simu Liu calls out Hollywood over limited roles for Asians

Simu Liu is set to return in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and make his Broadway debut

By
Hina Ali
|

December 30, 2025

Simu Liu calls out Hollywood over limited roles for Asians
Simu Liu calls out Hollywood over limited roles for Asians

Simu Liu, Canadian actor, opened up about the lack of major roles for Asian actors in Hollywood, saying they are still seen as “risky” even though films with Asian leads often succeed.

The Shang-Chi star pointed to hits like Crazy Rich Asians, Minari, The Farewell and Everything Everywhere All at Once as proof.

“I feel like because of who I am and because of the faces that we have, we’re inherently seen as more risky, even though that’s not the case,” Liu said while promoting his new show The Copenhagen Test.

The 36-year-old star explained that studios often stick to what they know, making it harder for Asian actors to get top roles.

However, a recent study showed that speaking roles for Asian characters in Hollywood dropped from 18.4% in 2023 to 13.5% in 2024, while white roles increased.

In The Copenhagen Test, Liu plays Alexander Hale, a Chinese-American intelligence agent whose mind is hacked.

The show highlighted newcomer experiences, showing how Hale is treated as a “risk” because of his background.

Moreover, the actor went on saying that this reflects on the reality that many actors face today.

Even with these challenges, Simu Liu keeps himself busy, as he will return in the Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday and make his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! next year.

More From Entertainment

‘Stranger Things' adds more locations for finale theatrical release
‘Stranger Things' adds more locations for finale theatrical release
Lauren Sánchez steals spotlight as dance clip from Jeff Bezos party goes viral
Lauren Sánchez steals spotlight as dance clip from Jeff Bezos party goes viral
James Cameron defends Kathryn Bigelow's controversial ending in 'A House of Dynamite'
James Cameron defends Kathryn Bigelow's controversial ending in 'A House of Dynamite'
Sydney Sweeney caught in another drama following split from Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney caught in another drama following split from Jonathan Davino
How Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's kids deal with 'complicated' split
How Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's kids deal with 'complicated' split
Cynthia Erivo share details on how she takes care of her vocal health
Cynthia Erivo share details on how she takes care of her vocal health