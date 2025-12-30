James Holt feels the pressure as Sussex transition collides with his move

Tension is mounting behind the scenes at Archewell

James Holt, the executive director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable foundation Archewell is moving back to the UK with his family and he’s feeling the timing isn’t ideal.

A source told the Mail that Holt is “frustrated that his move comes during a period of significant transition for the Duke and Duchess,” adding that he plans to stay on a few more months to keep things running smoothly at Archewell.

“He’s very protective of the couple and anxious this is going to cause them grief,” the insider said.

Holt’s departure is the latest shake-up in a long line of exits from the Sussexes’ team since the couple stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020.

The communications department, in particular, has seen a revolving door of talent. Just last week, Meredith Maines, the foundation’s chief communications officer, became the 11th publicist to leave over the past five years.

Other notable exits in recent months include Charlie Gipson, who oversaw European communications and left in July, and US-based press secretary Kyle Boulia, who departed in June alongside four other staff members.

Emily Robinson, a former Netflix communications director, exited in October, while earlier departures include Toya Holness, who left her head of communications role in May 2022, and Ashley Hansen, global press secretary from May 2022 until October 2024.

Holt, who first started working with Prince Harry eight years ago at the Royal Foundation in 2017, has long been a stabilizing presence for the Sussexes.