 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry’s rift with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles is expected to continue until the Duke of Sussex releases his bombshell memoir, according to a royal expert.

As per royal author Duncan Larcombe, details of Prince Harry’s memoir, which is set to be released this year, has yet to be known therefore, the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales will keep their distance in order to prevent them from getting hurt.

Reports claim that Prince Harry will be getting honest and personal about his life including his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s failed marriage among many things.

Speaking to OK! magazine he said: “We don’t yet know if or how strongly he’ll slate his father and brother in the book.

"It’s hard to imagine what might be coming, but until that book hits the shelves, the stalemate is highly likely to continue.”

More From Entertainment:

John Mayer’s drummer tests positive ahead of concert in NYC

John Mayer’s drummer tests positive ahead of concert in NYC

Adele, Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts

Adele, Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts
Drew Barrymore to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

Drew Barrymore to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'
Meghan Markle breaks traditional royal barriers of low-tactile as she prefers to hug people: Here's why

Meghan Markle breaks traditional royal barriers of low-tactile as she prefers to hug people: Here's why
Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy complete after ‘Empire’ star found dead in car

Lindsey Pearlman’s autopsy complete after ‘Empire’ star found dead in car
Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride

Kate Middleton and Prince William come face to face in battle for pride
Drake parties it up at The Weeknd’s birthday bash, see pictures!

Drake parties it up at The Weeknd’s birthday bash, see pictures!
Kourtney Kardashian gets her fiancé Travis Barker's initials crafted

Kourtney Kardashian gets her fiancé Travis Barker's initials crafted
BTS’ V to ‘return to daily activities’ as his quarantine ends post COVID-19

BTS’ V to ‘return to daily activities’ as his quarantine ends post COVID-19
Madonna leaves fans spellbound with her youthful looking snaps

Madonna leaves fans spellbound with her youthful looking snaps
Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements over Covid symptoms

Queen Elizabeth II cancels engagements over Covid symptoms
Big Time Rush announce return to touring after almost decade-long hiatus

Big Time Rush announce return to touring after almost decade-long hiatus

Latest

view all