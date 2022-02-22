Prince William, Prince Charles to keep rift with Prince Harry until memoir release

File Footage





Prince Harry’s rift with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles is expected to continue until the Duke of Sussex releases his bombshell memoir, according to a royal expert.

As per royal author Duncan Larcombe, details of Prince Harry’s memoir, which is set to be released this year, has yet to be known therefore, the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales will keep their distance in order to prevent them from getting hurt.

Reports claim that Prince Harry will be getting honest and personal about his life including his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s failed marriage among many things.

Speaking to OK! magazine he said: “We don’t yet know if or how strongly he’ll slate his father and brother in the book.

"It’s hard to imagine what might be coming, but until that book hits the shelves, the stalemate is highly likely to continue.”