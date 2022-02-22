 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
Adele, Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul’s PDA-filled photos win hearts.

The singer, 33, and the sports agent, 40, attended the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday evening. 

Amid all, the couple was photographed sitting courtside and holding hands since then fans can not stop gushing over their perfect chemistry.

In the pictures, Adele looked more smitten than ever with her boyfriend.

For the nighttime outing, the Easy On Me Singer kept it classy and cool in a large leopard print coat, which she paired with a black mini-dress, tights, and boots.

Paul, meanwhile, wore a more casual look, wearing a varsity jacket over a black turtle neck sweater. He completed the outfit with a pair of lightly washed jeans and black boots.

Notably missing from Adele's ensemble, however, was the massive diamond ring she wore earlier this month that prompted engagement speculations with Paul. The Rolling in the Deep musician instead seemingly swapped the rock for a diamond-studded band.


