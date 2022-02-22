 
Watch: Megan Fox has an epic reaction on being called Machine Gun Kelly’s 'wife'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s appearance at the NBA All-Star Game has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Fox and MGK were recently spotted together at NBA Celebrity Game amid all, the video of the couple went viral and became the talk of the town.

Speaking of which, when Fox and MGK were introduced during the event the Transformers actor's reaction was worth noting.

The event organizer announced, “Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox!”

Despite the fact that they are just engaged, they have yet to tie the knot. Fox had a shy smile as she turned to face her rapper fiance as soon as the announcement was made. Covering her face, she muttered something hilarious in Kelly's ears. Following this, the two burst out laughing as they conversed something in private.

For the unversed, Fox and Kelly met on the set of Midnight in the  Switchgrass, 2020 which fuelled relationship speculations. Brian Austin Green announced his separation from Fox after the actor was seen spending time with Kelly. The couple had been married for ten years. As per US Weekly, Fox's divorce from Green was completed shortly after their engagement.

