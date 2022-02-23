Putin, Imran to discuss bilateral cooperation, developments in South Asia: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo prior to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on June 14, 2019. — AFP

Russian president Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 24 (Thursday), announced the Russian presidency on Tuesday.

"On February 24, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Moscow," said the announcement.

According to the Kremlin, both the leaders plan to discuss main issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as topical regional affairs, including developments in South Asia.

PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day Russia visit from Feb 23

The Kremlin's statement comes a day before Prime Minister Imran Khan departs for Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Putin February 23-24.

Bilateral Summit will be the highlight of the visit of PM Imran Khan, who will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet, a statement from the Foreign Office had said earlier.

During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, the FO statement said.

"They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan," the statement added.

The visit of the prime minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, it added.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousuf and others will accompany the premier during the visit.

