 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams show CANCELLED after her prolonged illness

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Wendy Williams show CANCELLED after her prolonged illness
Wendy Williams show CANCELLED after her prolonged illness

Wendy Williams hosting gig is over indefinitely.

After prolonged illness and absence from The Wendy Williams Show, the producers have decided to officially call off the programme to replace it with a new one.

Wendy, who has been battling autoimmune disorder Graves' disease for a couple of months now, is taking time off to focus on her health. 

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now," company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

They added: "We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery."

 Wendy's show will now be replaced by Sherri Shepherd.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian mocked to let daughter 'be a child': 'She looks 16'

Kourtney Kardashian mocked to let daughter 'be a child': 'She looks 16'
Elton John saved by emergency landing after private jet suffers hydraulic failure

Elton John saved by emergency landing after private jet suffers hydraulic failure
Kim Kardashian still feels 'angel' father around her on his birthday anniversary

Kim Kardashian still feels 'angel' father around her on his birthday anniversary
Paul Weller's stylist daughter not interested in dressing Meghan Markle

Paul Weller's stylist daughter not interested in dressing Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle tried to overshadow Kate Middleton's Denmark visit with dinner photos?

Meghan Markle tried to overshadow Kate Middleton's Denmark visit with dinner photos?
Vikings: Lagertha actress says she stands by Ukraine

Vikings: Lagertha actress says she stands by Ukraine

Video: Kate Middleton takes the slide rather than stairs during first royal engagement in Denmark

Video: Kate Middleton takes the slide rather than stairs during first royal engagement in Denmark

Denmark visit: Kate Middleton wears the blazer she sported at England v Germany Euro 2020 game

Denmark visit: Kate Middleton wears the blazer she sported at England v Germany Euro 2020 game
Meghan Markle's Armani dress from Oprah interview goes on display at Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle's Armani dress from Oprah interview goes on display at Fashion Museum
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'our way or the highway' attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'our way or the highway' attitude
Prince Andrew makes UK 'a laughing stock' around the world, claims TV presenter

Prince Andrew makes UK 'a laughing stock' around the world, claims TV presenter
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew may keep Duke titles even amid criticism

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew may keep Duke titles even amid criticism

Latest

view all