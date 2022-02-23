 
Pakistan sends first load of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Torkham: MOFA

The Torkham border crossing is the main trade link between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
  • MOFA says 41 trucks return to Afghanistan after loading Indian aid at Attari-Wagah Border.
  • Says Pakistan agreed on exceptional basis to allow overland transportation of humanitarian aid.
  • Says Pakistan has been closely coordinating with both sides to facilitate smooth transit.

ISLAMABAD: To assist in the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as promised, Pakistan has transported the first load of Indian wheat and medicines to the war-torn country via the Torkham border, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday.

A statement issued by MOFA said that the aid was supplied through the first batch of 41 Afghan trucks that entered into Pakistan via Torkham, as Pakistani authorities had refused to accept the Indian condition of using Indian trucks for transportation.

"The Afghan trucks are returning to Afghanistan today after loading the Indian wheat consignment, delivered at Attari-Wagah Border," the statement read.

The matters for the supply of 50,000 tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines were recently hammered out after months of talks between the two countries.

MOFA said that the Pakistan government agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the overland transportation of humanitarian assistance from India for Afghanistan to help it fight the ongoing crisis. 

Pakistan has been closely coordinating with both sides to facilitate smooth transit of the aid, it added.

During the talks, Pakistan made it clear to India that it was facilitating the transportation only because of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, therefore, it should not be taken as a precedent to sending other items into its neighbouring country.

