Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel's cause of death revealed as 'Tragic Accident'

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Bethel died as a result of "blunt force trauma," the Miami Police Department, citing the medical examiner, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Per authorities, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner declared the beauty queen's unfortunate death an "accident."

According to a statement, officers responded to a call on Feb. 11 around 12:05 a.m. Per a preliminary police investigation, Bethel had fallen out of a third-story window. After officers arrived on the scene, Bethel was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial hospital in "critical condition."

Per the statement, officers had "responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt;" however, this has subsequently been clarified, with the statement stating, "This was a terrible accident." No foul play is suspected.

Her family released a statement to Fox News Digital characterizing her as a passionate believer in Jesus Christ and a patriotic, strong conservative.

"She loved God and valued her life as well as the lives of those around her," the statement read. "She was growing and becoming more successful each year of her life, and she was only just beginning. And if she had a choice, she would still be here with us today."

Bethel's family described her as a caring mother to a 5-year-old daughter and noted that she loved being in nature.

For the unversed, Bethel's family initially confirmed she passed away on Friday, Feb. 18 in a post shared to her public Instagram account.

"On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," the post reads.



