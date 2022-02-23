 
Showbiz
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drop official wedding photos: See pictures here

Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar have shared their official wedding photos.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor and Shibani took to their Instagram to share three different posts with pictures from their big day on their respective accounts.

The newly wedded couple looks gorgeous in red and black as they celebrate their union

Farhan captioned the first post, “A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day."

He added: "The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together."

"With love from us to you, wrote the actor before signing off.

The duo can be seen enjoying their day with each other and their friends and family.

The 48-year-old actor shared the second set of photos with a cute caption for actress wife and the third post with friends and family. 

He wrote, “Mera gown mera lace Shibani Dandekar (My gown, my lace)” and “Friends. Family. Fun times.”

Moreover, Shibani changed her name on her Instagram as well post wedding. She changed it to ‘Shibani Dandekar – Akhtar’ and wrote ‘MRS AKHTAR’ in her bio.

Sharing multiple pictures from her wedding in three different posts, the singer-actress captioned them, “Mr & Mrs”, “Hey there husband!” and “The most magical day of my life!”

The couple got married on 19th February in an intimate wedding ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home Sukoon in Khandala and they got their marriage registered on 21th February.

Congratulations are in order for the bride and groom as several celebrities wish them on their posts.

