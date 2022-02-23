Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh off royal rift with Eugenie over final US dinner

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent final moments with cousin, Princess Eugenie over the weekend before she leaves for UK.



Eugenie, who raised eyebrows after accompanying Harry during Super Bowl Sunday, sent a cryptic nod of approval to the Sussexes after their disastrous tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Now it looks like the Duke is making sure is cousin is looked after while she is in California, the city Meghan and Harry now call their home.

TMZ reports that the former senior royals, along with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, spend their dinner in Santa Barbara over the weekend. The foursome were snapped dining inside a covered and heated outdoor patio in the local area.



The couple at one time, were also pictured laughing as they seemingly enjoyed their night out.

Meghan donned an oversized white pantsuit while Eugenie wore a stunning black sequin jumpsuit.

Eugenie's visit to Montecito, California, make her the only royal who has met the Harry and Meghan's younger offspring, Lilibet Diana in person. Queen Elizabeth, on the other hand, is reported to have met Lili over FaceTime.

It was earlier reported that Harry and Eugenie have the "most natural connection” amongst all Queen's children and have been the “closest of friends” for a long time.

