BTS Jungkook sparks breakup rumors with song recommendation: ‘Hope it’s only a song'

BTS Jungkook’s brand new social media post has instigated a frenzy of concern among ARMYs.

The post has been shared to Instagram Stories and contains a lyric centred video that talks of breakups, heartbreaks, self-preservation etc.

The video background features an ethereal woman lying in a field of blue and purple flowers.

On top, a series of lyrics are cycling through with the words, “In the dark, you’ve been going through phases. Hope you love the one you make love to.”



“Making sure that you’re not the one broken. But I guess I wasn’t perfect. I’ll make it easier”



