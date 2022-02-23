 
Idris Elba shifting focus from acting to music career: ‘People can hate’

Idris Elba recently shed some light on his career plans and admitted that he’s been hard at work, trying to ‘lean away’ from acting, in favour of a music career.

Elba weighed in on it all while speaking to Vanity Fair and began by announcing his plans for the music world.

He began by saying, "Some may think, 'Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music's [expletive]'."

"I've dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I'm at peace and I've chosen: This is what I'm doing, and I'm going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it."

He also told the outlet, "The thing about making music is it's a very consuming process. It's very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song. It's like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall."

This is not the first time Elba has spoken up about his love for music and has previously revealed to People magazine that it all started back when he was 4-years-old and became "mesmerized by the turntable going around and around."

"I've worked my whole life to play at Coachella. I made it at 46! I nearly passed out when I found out."

