Tom Holland recalls Zendaya's reaction to his death-defying stunt in 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland revealed his girlfriend Zendaya's concerned reaction about him performing extremely difficult stunts in Uncharted.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor recalled performing a stunt in the action film, in which his character, Nathan Drake, is hit by a car in mid-air as he falls out of an aeroplane.

The 25-year-old actor told Myers that the opportunity to film such an outrageous stunt was thrilling until “I had to do it, and I broke myself”.

He then shared girlfriend and Euphoria actor Zendaya’s reaction to the stunt when he was pitching Uncharted to her, while working together on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When he told her about the scene, she said: “I have to stop you right there. What on earth is this movie about?”



The host of the show broke into laughter upon learning Zendaya's reaction.

Tom Holland and Zendaya tend to keep their personal lives private. However, time and again, the duo dish out major couple goals for their fans. Previously, a photo of the two holding hands and slaying in matching jerseys went insanely viral on the internet.