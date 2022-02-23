 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Social media thinks PECA amendments made to save the powerful

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

A representative image.
A representative image.

ISLAMABAD: The government has come under fire over the recently promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act Ordinance 2022 that has been termed “draconian” by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan.

The amendments were introduced through a presidential ordinance to bypass parliament as if it would have been introduced to lawmakers it is likely that there would have been a long-drawn debate over whether it should be promulgated or not.

Media organisations, lawyer bodies and political parties have reacted strongly to the promulgation of the ordinance and challenged it in the high courts.

Today, when Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted in defence of the defamation law, referring to Islamic laws, he received strong backlash from social media users.

Related items

In the tweet, he said that defamation was dealt with under civil law but false accusations and ridiculing were the well-defined Islamic laws with strict recommended penalties for the violators.

He said effective prevention of misuse of the criminal law could be debated instead of opposing its existence.

Netizens, however, were not convinced with Fawad’s reasoning and took him to task, saying the government’s move was to save the powerful sections of society and not for weaker segments, including women as the minister has claimed.

The amendments, brought through a presidential decree, do not have a single word to protect women, the downtrodden, innocent and young from social media evils like blackmail.

It is also important that while the government claims to introduce the ordinance to counter fake news, it has not provided its definition.

Here’s how social media reacted to the minister's tweet:





More From Pakistan:

IHC prohibits govt from arresting people under PECA ordinance

IHC prohibits govt from arresting people under PECA ordinance
NCOC changes policy for inbound passengers following decline in COVID-19

NCOC changes policy for inbound passengers following decline in COVID-19
Pakistan sends first load of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Torkham: MOFA

Pakistan sends first load of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Torkham: MOFA
Image Pakistan awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for outstanding performance in e-commerce

Image Pakistan awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for outstanding performance in e-commerce
Video: Lahore SHO, cop suspended for celebrating a birthday at police station

Video: Lahore SHO, cop suspended for celebrating a birthday at police station
Pakistan sees rise in COVID-19 deaths after days of decline

Pakistan sees rise in COVID-19 deaths after days of decline
Pakistan's first-ever digitised population census to be completed in August 2022

Pakistan's first-ever digitised population census to be completed in August 2022
PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away at 70

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away at 70
Putin, Imran to discuss bilateral cooperation, developments in South Asia: Kremlin

Putin, Imran to discuss bilateral cooperation, developments in South Asia: Kremlin

Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill

Opposition leaders call PECA ordinance 'fascist, dictatorship' bill
Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London

Senate chairman rejects Ishaq Dar's request to take virtual oath from London
Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan

Pakistan reaffirms 'full support, solidarity' with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone targets airport in Jazan

Latest

view all