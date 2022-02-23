 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Emmy Rossum to play Tom Holland's mother in 'The Crowded Room'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Emmy Rossum to play Tom Hollands mother in The Crowded Room
Emmy Rossum to play Tom Holland's mother in 'The Crowded Room'

Emmy Rossum, who played in Showtime's Shameless for 11 seasons, has been cast to play Tom Holland's mother in Apple TV+ Series The Crowded Room.

The Beautiful Creatures actress is all set to share screen space with the  Spider-Man star and Amanda Seyfried and left millions of fans excited.

The show is penned by Akiva Goldsman with Pieces of a Woman’s Kornel Mundruczo directing the 10-episode first season.

Apple describes the programme as a "seasonal anthology" that "explores inspiring stories of those who have suffered and learnt to successfully live with mental illness."

The first season is a thriller based in part on Goldsman's own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes' award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Holland, who also serves as an executive producer, plays a guy called Danny Sullivan. Rossum will portray Sullivan's mother, who is always looking for a man to fulfil her dreams of salvation.

Meanwhile, Seyfried portrays a professional psychologist who is managing her life as a single mother while dealing with the most challenging case of her career.

On the work front, Emmy Rossum is best known for her portrayal of Fiona Gallagher in the first nine seasons of Showtime’s Shameless. The 35-year-old actress-singer will next appear in titular role for Peacock’s upcoming limited series Angelyne.

More From Entertainment:

BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’
The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA
Liam Payne slammed for travelling ‘10,000 miles’ post vows to reduce carbon use

Liam Payne slammed for travelling ‘10,000 miles’ post vows to reduce carbon use
Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘proud’ to join French brand as an investor

Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘proud’ to join French brand as an investor
Adele’s beau Rich Paul frustrated by her unexpected baby announcement: reports

Adele’s beau Rich Paul frustrated by her unexpected baby announcement: reports
Kim Kardashian jealous of Kris Jenner reaction on Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Kim Kardashian jealous of Kris Jenner reaction on Kourtney Kardashian engagement
Megan Thee Stallion calls out record label’s ‘unlawful’ contract

Megan Thee Stallion calls out record label’s ‘unlawful’ contract
Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10
Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '
Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert

Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert
BTS drop plans for 2022 international Las Vegas Residency

BTS drop plans for 2022 international Las Vegas Residency

Latest

view all