 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Scarlett Johansson, who first announced her plans for a skincare line in 2021, is ready to launch The Outset
Scarlett Johansson, who first announced her plans for a skincare line in 2021, is ready to launch The Outset

Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to venture into the beauty industry with her very own skincare brand set to launch next month, reported Page Six.

The Black Widow actress, who first announced her plans for a skincare line in 2021, is ready to launch the brand, which is called The Outset.

Johansson’s brand now has a website and an Instagram page, with the brand already kicking off pre-launch activity with a series of black-and-white photos, one of which features Johansson’s own side profile.

According to The Outset’s website and Instagram page, the brand is set for launch on March 1, 2022.

Talking about the brand to Vogue for its March issue, Johansson shared, “I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful. I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

The Instagram page has also teased some products ahead of the launch, with captions like “do more with less” hinting at clean beauty ingredients.

More From Entertainment:

BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’
TikTok star Addison Rae lands major film role after Netflix success

TikTok star Addison Rae lands major film role after Netflix success
The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA
Liam Payne slammed for travelling ‘10,000 miles’ post vows to reduce carbon use

Liam Payne slammed for travelling ‘10,000 miles’ post vows to reduce carbon use
Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘proud’ to join French brand as an investor

Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘proud’ to join French brand as an investor
Adele’s beau Rich Paul frustrated by her unexpected baby announcement: reports

Adele’s beau Rich Paul frustrated by her unexpected baby announcement: reports
Kim Kardashian jealous of Kris Jenner reaction on Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Kim Kardashian jealous of Kris Jenner reaction on Kourtney Kardashian engagement
Emmy Rossum to play Tom Holland's mother in 'The Crowded Room'

Emmy Rossum to play Tom Holland's mother in 'The Crowded Room'
Megan Thee Stallion calls out record label’s ‘unlawful’ contract

Megan Thee Stallion calls out record label’s ‘unlawful’ contract
Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10
Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Latest

view all