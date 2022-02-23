Opposition offered three PTI MNAs money to back no-trust motion: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib speak to the media in Islamabad. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged on Wednesday that three MNAs of the ruling PTI have been “offered money” to back the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government.

“Three of our MNAs including a minority and a woman member have reported that they have been offered money to give a vote in support of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan,” said Fawad in a press conference after attending PTI's Central Executive Committee’s meeting in Islamabad.



Slamming the Opposition for the alleged move, the minister vowed that the ruling party will not allow anybody to "revive the culture of horse-trading in the country."



He asserted that Opposition parties have no courage to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

The allegation from the information minister comes as the Opposition gears up to move a no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced the Opposition alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Soon after the announcement, the rift between the PPP and PDM is also on the mend.

Apart from that the PML-N, President Shahbaz Sharif has reportedly also met estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. Apart from Tareen, the Opposition parties have also held meetings with the government allies MQM and PML-Q.