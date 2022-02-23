Shahbaz Gill mocks Marriyum Aurangzeb's coffee

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PiD/AFP

While it's common for politicians to take a swipe at each other on a regular basis, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday went a step ahead and mocked PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's coffee after she posted a picture on Twitter.

Aurangzeb captioned the picture: "Ordered coffee at a restaurant in Lahore and got this lovely surprise! Sher Agaya (lion is here)," referring to the election slogan of PML-N after she received a coffee with a "lion" as latte art.

Gill went on to mock her latte art, saying that it is "a lion made of froth that will soon dissolve".

Asking her not to take things made of foam too seriously, Gill said that the "lion will turn into a goat" as soon as she would blow onto the coffee.