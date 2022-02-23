 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Gill mocks Marriyum Aurangzeb's coffee

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PiD/AFP
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PiD/AFP 

While it's common for politicians to take a swipe at each other on a regular basis, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday went a step ahead and mocked PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's coffee after she posted a picture on Twitter.

Aurangzeb captioned the picture: "Ordered coffee at a restaurant in Lahore and got this lovely surprise! Sher Agaya (lion is here)," referring to the election slogan of PML-N after she received a coffee with a "lion" as latte art.

Gill went on to mock her latte art, saying that it is "a lion made of froth that will soon dissolve". 

Asking her not to take things made of foam too seriously, Gill said that the "lion will turn into a goat" as soon as she would blow onto the coffee.

More From Pakistan:

Opposition discusses no-trust motion, talks with govt allies in latest moot

Opposition discusses no-trust motion, talks with govt allies in latest moot
Journalist Mehdi Hasan passes away at 85

Journalist Mehdi Hasan passes away at 85
Opposition offered three PTI MNAs money to back no-trust motion: Fawad

Opposition offered three PTI MNAs money to back no-trust motion: Fawad
PM Imran Khan leaves for two-day Russia visit

PM Imran Khan leaves for two-day Russia visit
PDM chief Fazl visits Shehbaz Sharif at his residence

PDM chief Fazl visits Shehbaz Sharif at his residence
Social media thinks PECA amendments made to save the powerful

Social media thinks PECA amendments made to save the powerful
IHC prohibits govt from arresting people under PECA ordinance

IHC prohibits govt from arresting people under PECA ordinance
NCOC changes policy for inbound passengers following decline in COVID-19

NCOC changes policy for inbound passengers following decline in COVID-19
Pakistan sends first load of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Torkham: MOFA

Pakistan sends first load of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Torkham: MOFA
Image Pakistan awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for outstanding performance in e-commerce

Image Pakistan awarded Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for outstanding performance in e-commerce
Video: Lahore SHO, cop suspended for celebrating a birthday at police station

Video: Lahore SHO, cop suspended for celebrating a birthday at police station
Pakistan sees rise in COVID-19 deaths after days of decline

Pakistan sees rise in COVID-19 deaths after days of decline

Latest

view all