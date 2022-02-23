 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Jesy Nelson teases upcoming collab with will.i.am: see pics

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Jesy Nelson's fans will soon get to listen to new phenomenal music by the pop star as she's already working on her  upcoming collaboration with will.i.am.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former member of the world’s one of the most popular girl groups, Little Mix, shared a few snaps of her being busy working in the studio in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old singer can be seen donning a black leather jacket as she posed with Pump It Harder star.

She captioned the post, “Studio with one of my fave humans.”

Earlier this month, the Boyz singer promised to her millions of followers that she’ll so unveil new music,

She posted a photo of her working hard in studio as she wrote alongside it, “La la land -Late nights, lost voice, beautiful people, incredible sessions. I've never needed this trip more in my life! I'm beyond excited for you guys to hear this next part of my journey.”

“This record is my whole heart and I know you guys have been so patient, but I want you to know that it will be worth the wait,” she added. 

