Wednesday Feb 23 2022
PSL 2022: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas go glam for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans' qualifier

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas poses alongside her Aussie counterpart, Erin Holland at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore — Instagram/erinvholland
Aussie sports presenter Erin Holland once again mesmerised her fans and followers with her stunning desi look on Wednesday as she went to Lahore's Gaddafi stadium to watch the first qualifier match between Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 32-year-old former miss Australia shared an Instagram Story in which she could be seen posing alongside Pakistani sports presenter, Zainab Abbas. 

"Girls are readyyy for qualifier 1," she wrote in the description of her story.

That's not all, but Holland also delighted her 475,000 Instagram followers by posting two up-close snaps of herself to show off her glamourous look.

For Wednesday's match, Holland opted for a turquoise-blue shalwar kameez that boasted intricate white-and-gold embroidery. She completed the look with a pair of nude strappy sandals. 

She wore a full face of makeup, tied her brunette tresses into a sleek bun, and opted for minimal jewellery. According to the description of her post, the latest outfit was from Gul Ahmed fashion.

"GOLDEN HOUR.. one of my fave colours in delicious detail," she wrote.

As usual, the post garnered significant traction as soon as it was posted and amassed close to 4,600 likes. 

"Stunning as always," one of her admirers wrote, followed by heart-eyed and fire emojis.

"Beautiful, gorgeous, flawless," another user chimed in. 

"Today, you're looking Pakistani," a third follower remarked. 

