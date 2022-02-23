Prince William gave adorable response to Princess Diana's advice

Princess Diana gave her son Prince William some advice when it was his first day of school.

The late Princess of Wales accompanied her then-five-year-old son to drop him off at the Wetherby Prep School in Notting Hill in London but before Diana stepped outside to drop him off she gave her son some serious advice.

According to former bodyguard, to Prince William and Prince Harry, Ken Wharfe Diana advised her son to be on his best behaviour as he would be surrounded by the media.

He told Yahoo's Royal Box: "Diana said to him in the car, 'When you get to school there are going to be lots of media and lots of photographers, you've got to behave yourself.

"You're going to get this for the rest of your life."

In turn William had an adorable reply as he exited the car with his mother.

Ken recalled: "William turned around and said something which was extraordinary. He said, 'Don't like 'tographers.'"