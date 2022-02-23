Security forces gun down 10 'externally-sponsored terrorists' in Balochistan

Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/ File

HOSHAB: Security forces gunned down 10 "externally-sponsored terrorists" during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Hoshab, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced in a statement.



"On February 23, based on information of the presence of terrorists camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, security forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally-sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan," said the ISPR.

The military's media wing added that once the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire as they tried to flee from their hideout. The move led to a heavy exchange of fire.

"Resultantly, 10 terrorists — including terrorist commander Master Asif alias Mukesh — was killed in the exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas," said the ISPR.

A "huge cache of arms and ammunition" was also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists, which the ISPR said was "planned for use against security forces".

"Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," said the ISPR.