Queen Elizabeth's latest engagement shows she is not too poorly

Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said a report citing the Buckingham Palace.

According to the report, "It is understood there were no other planned engagements in today’s diary."

Commenting on the report, royal biographer Angela Levin said Queen Elizabeth's latest engagement "Shows Her Majesty is not too poorly."

The monarch has been holding virtual audiences after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rumours about Queen Elizabeth's death were circulated online on Tuesday.

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla had also contracted the coronavirus before the Queen.