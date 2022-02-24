Prince Edward takes over Prince Philip's role

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, has taken over his late father Prince Philip’s role as president of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, according to Majesty magazine on Wednesday.

Prince Philip was the show’s president from 1991 and competed in the International Carriage Driving for more than 35 years, the magazine reported.

Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 in April last year.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Philip, is first-in-line to the British throne.

Charles' son Prince William is second-in-line to the throne while his second son Prince Harry has moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from his royal duties.