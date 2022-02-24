 
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Priyanka Chopra asks Rosie O'Donnell to 'Google' her name: 'Dont' call me someone's wife'

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Priyanka Chopra is responding to American comedian Rosie O’Donnell's public apology for mistaking the actress as writer Deepak Chopra's daughter.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-one requested everybody out there to stop referring to her as Nick Jonas' wife.

“Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter," began Priyanka.

"But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in. will be amazing. Also PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith," added the Quantico star in her lengthy note.

Earlier, Rosie O'Donnell turned to her social media to share an incident where she mistook Priyanka Chopra as Deepak Chopra's offspring.

“I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?” she said, adding, “To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”

