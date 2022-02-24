Pink explains son Jameson’s love for ‘The Pink Sheet’

Award-winning songwriter Pink fawns over the quality of sleep she and her son Jameson have been getting since she lent her voice to create a collection of sleep stories with a renowned application.

The singer gushed over the improvements during an interview with People magazine.

She started off by explaining that while her daughter Willow Sage, "fell asleep and didn't ask for it again," her son Jameson has The Pink Sheet has on repeat and has made it part of his nightly routine.

Jameson wants to have it every night. He's been listening to Minions nonstop for five weeks, but now he's requesting my story so I'm feeling very proud."

Before concluding she explained how her children’s preference for nightly stories stems from her own interest and admitted, "I'm a person that overthinks everything, especially at night and I find that that's the time where your mind spins out the most instead of calming down."