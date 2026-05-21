Who won 'Survivor 50'? Biggest moments from the chaotic season finale

'Survivor' 50 winner has been announced

Survivor 50 has crowned its champion.

Aired live on CBS on Wednesday, May 20, the latest season of the long-running reality competition series saw one castaway walking away with a $2 million prize and taking home the title of Sole Survivor after battling through a cast of 24 returning players.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the finale narrowed the game down to Aubry Bracco, Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young and Rizo Velovic before the final tribal council showdown.

Final immunity changes everything

Jonathan kicked off the finale by winning the first immunity challenge, which sealed Tiffany Ervin’s fate and sent her to the jury. But the game shifted again when Aubry won the final immunity challenge and secured her place in the Final 3.

Instead of taking Jonathan straight to the end, Aubry chose to save Joe, forcing Jonathan and Rizo into the season’s final fire-making battle.

Jeff Probst accidentally spoils key moment

One of the night’s most awkward moments came when Probst appeared to accidentally reveal that Rizo lost the fire-making challenge before viewers saw it play out on screen.

Cirie Fields receives special honour

Before the winner was announced, Survivor legend Cirie Fields received the Spirit of Survivor Award “for inspiring others to discover the fire that burns within.”

Cirie also later received the fan-voted Sia Award, taking home an additional $100,000 prize.

Aubrey Bracco crowned 'Survivor 50' winner

In the end, Aubry dominated the jury vote with eight votes from Rizo, Tiffany, Cirie, Rick Devens, Ozzy Lusth, Emily Flippen, Christian Hubicki and Dee Valladares.

Jonathan finished in second place with four votes, while Joe Hunter failed to receive any votes at all.