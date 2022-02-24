 
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Tom Holland joins Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in iconic Spider-Man meme!

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield left fans asking for more after they recreated the iconic Spider-Man meme! 

Spider-Man: No Way Home official Twitter page sent internet in frenzy after sharing a photo of the trio pointing fingers towards each other as they announced the blockbuster film's digital release.

“Of course, we got THE meme,” tweeted before announcing the dates.

The film has became the highest-grossing release of the pandemic era with $1.83 billion globally and is the most popular Spider-Man film so far. The movie is now the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.'

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson lives childhood dream on big screen

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson lives childhood dream on big screen

