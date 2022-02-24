 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

The Crown loses £150,000 worth gems, jewels in Netflix set theft

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

FileFootage

The Crown makers are under pressure after thieves stole precious items from the Netflix set last week.

The makers have lodged the theft complaint with the police, who are now on the hunt to find out the culprits who stole £150,000 worth of gems from the sets of the show.

The historic drama is currently rolling it's fifth season.

The stolen jewels enlist silverware and a replica of a Russian Faberge Egg.

A source told The Sun: "The gang managed to gain access to the lorries, break them open and strip them of the lot.

"Producers have an incredible eye for detail and every item was meticulously chosen. To lose the lot is just heart-breaking."

"This couldn’t have come at a more frustrating time," added an insider.

"Producers are frantically trying to find replacements. But given so many were unique, it won’t be easy," reveals the source.

