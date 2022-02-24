 
Lamar Odom hopes to surround himself with Kanye West's 'greatness'

Lamar Odom couldn’t hold back himself from heaping on praises for Kanye West who once helped him through NBA alum’s ‘most difficult times.’

During his conversation with Access Hollywood, the 42–year-old retired basketball player talked about his bond with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband.

He revealed that the Donda rapper extended his support towards Odom when he was admitted in hospital. 

“When I came out the coma Kanye was playing all his new music for me, trying to get my soul and my spirit all in one with music and I am grateful for that," Odom revisited.

“I have a lot of ideas I wish I could run by him just in life,” he expressed.

“I feel like at this point in my life if I can surround myself with some of that greatness hopefully it can rub off on me," he added.

Odom also shared his wish to reconnect with his former ladylove as he expressed, “You can’t just erase somebody that’s done what she’s done for me in the short period of time of knowing her.”

"I’m just a man that was just being transparent and honest about a woman that came into my life for a reason, to teach me and at the darkest time of my life," he added.

