Noor Mukadam murder case: Court verdict released

Thursday Feb 24, 2022
Islamabad's local court on Thursday issued the detailed verdict in the Noor Mukadam murder case, saying that Zahir Zakir Jaffar son of Zakir Jaffar has been convicted before Additional Sessions Judge West-Islamabad Muhammad Atta Rabbani.
According to the verdict, under Section 302(b) of Pakistan Penal Code:
However, the death sentence awarded to the convict will be subject to confirmation by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
The additional sessions judge has also been directed to submit reference under Section 374 of the Pakistan Penal Code immediately to the IHC, for confirmation of the awarded sentence.
Meanwhile, Zahir’s gardener accused Muhammad Jan son of Khan Muhammad, was also convicted. Under Section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code:
The additional judge authorised the Superintendent Central Adyala, Rawalpindi to receive Muhammad Jan along with the warrant to keep him in his custody in the jail as per law.
According to the verdict, the security guard accused Muhammad Iftikhar son of Gohar Zaman has also been convicted.
Under Section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 364: