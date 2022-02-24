 
pakistan
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court verdict released

Noor Mukadam (L) and accused Zahir Jaffar.
Islamabad's local court on Thursday issued the detailed verdict in the Noor Mukadam murder case, saying that Zahir Zakir Jaffar son of Zakir Jaffar has been convicted before Additional Sessions Judge West-Islamabad Muhammad Atta Rabbani.

According to the verdict, under Section 302(b) of Pakistan Penal Code:

  • Zahir is sentenced to death as 'Tazir.'
  • He be hanged by his neck till he is dead.
  • He is directed to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the legal heir of the deceased Noor Mukadam as required under Section 544-A of Pakistan Penal Code.
  • In case of non-payment of the compensation amount, it shall be realised as arrears of land revenue.
  • In case of non-realisation of the said amount, the convict shall have to undergo six months of simple imprisonment.

However, the death sentence awarded to the convict will be subject to confirmation by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The additional sessions judge has also been directed to submit reference under Section 374 of the Pakistan Penal Code immediately to the IHC, for confirmation of the awarded sentence.

Meanwhile, Zahir’s gardener accused Muhammad Jan son of Khan Muhammad, was also convicted. Under Section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code:

  • He was sentenced to imprisonment of ten years of rigorous imprisonment.
  • Muhammad Jan was fined Rs100,000.
  • In default of payment of fine, he shall undergo two months of simple imprisonment.

The additional judge authorised the Superintendent Central Adyala, Rawalpindi to receive Muhammad Jan along with the warrant to keep him in his custody in the jail as per law.

According to the verdict, the security guard accused Muhammad Iftikhar son of Gohar Zaman has also been convicted.

Under Section 109 of Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 364:

  • Iftikhar is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years.
  • He is fined Rs100,000.
  • In default of payment of fine, he shall undergo two months of simple imprisonment.

Court verdict can be viewed here:


