 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Video of man driving car with tiger goes viral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

  • In video, a man could be seen driving a luxurious car in Karachi with a tiger sitting on passenger seat with its face out of window. 
  • Sindh Wildlife Department vows to take action after gathering enough evidence. 
  • law does not allow citizens to keep any wild animal and violations can result in fine up to Rs 500,000. 

KARACHI: A video of a man driving car along with a tiger on the passenger seat has been making rounds on social media on Thursday. 

In the video, a man could be seen driving a luxurious car in Karachi's posh area with a tiger sitting on the passenger seat with its face out of the window. 

After the video went viral on social media the officials of the Sindh Wildlife Department vowed to take action against the individual after gathering enough evidence. However, the area from where the video emerged from is yet to be confirmed.

According to the Wildlife Department, the law does not allow citizens to keep any wild animal and violations can result in fine up to Rs 500,000. 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

