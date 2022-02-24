 
entertainment
BTS' Suga's 'Spotify' account hacked? Here's what happened

BTS ARMY – official fandom, couldn’t hold back their concerns from taking over the internet when they found out that a ‘Bhojpuri’ song has been mentioned on Suga’s Spotify handle.

Coming across this puzzling incident, fans flooded Twitter asking whether the Daechwita hit-maker’s official account on the platform has been backed.

“OMG a Bhojpuri song uploaded as Suga Song under Suga profile on Spotify. Who did this show yourself?" one fan expressed in a Tweet.

“This is kinda funny incident. Who did this? They literally added bhajan,” another user questioned. "The Suga song??? Who put up a Bhojpuri song on there," asked a netizen.

The official account of the rapper includes My Universe - Suga Remix, Blueberry Eyes, Girl Of My Dreams, and Suga’s Interlude among others.

On the professional front, the septet is all geared up to set stage on fire amidst their in-person shows in Seoul in March, following their appearance at 64th Grammys and Las Vegas concerts in later month. 

