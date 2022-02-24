Prince Andrew may take page from Meghan Markle's book with US move

File Footage





Prince Andrew could be looking to pull of a Meghan Markle move by starting fresh in America following his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

For the unversed, the Duke of York allegedly sexually abused Virginia multiple times when she was just 17, which was a claim he vehemently denies.

Following the settlement, he pledged to "demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein" by supporting the "fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims".

In a bid to change the public's opinion about him Ingrid Seward, while writing for The Sun, claimed that he could cross the pond and have a new life.

She revealed: "Andrew will now attempt to stand away from the whole murky business — and try to get on with his life.

"Since the Duke was stripped of his royal titles and patronages, he has likened his own situation to that of his nephew Prince Harry.

"And he is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing."

She added: "It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States.

"Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story.

"Like Harry, in order to do this, he would probably need to move to America."