Thursday Feb 24 2022
'Doubts' over Prince Charles, Princess Diana's future revealed in engagement photos

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s body language made it evident that there were “doubts” about the future their marriage.

According to behavioural expert Darren Stanton, there appeared to be a lack of intimacy in their engagement photos, where Prince Charles could be seen formally placing his hand on Princess Diana’s shoulder.

Speaking to Express.co.uk: “Looking back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s official engagement photos from 1981, it’s clear to see that, right from the outset, Diana displayed moments of doubts when it came to her relationship with Charles.

“Charles is seen standing behind Diana with his hand on her shoulder - a gesture that is very revealing on many levels.

"It’s not as intimate as one would expect for a newly-engaged couple and instead appears quite formal.

“No matter how reserved you are, something like an engagement should have you feeling overjoyed - with Charles, his face isn’t engaged, suggesting his smile is not genuine.

"There are no crow’s feet at the side of his eyes, with these lines usually a sign of true happiness and sincere emotion."

