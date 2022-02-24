Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

Weapons, ammunition, and other items sized by the security forces in North Waziristan operation. — ISPR

Six terrorists killed in KP's North Waziristan.

One gunned down in Sambaza area of Balochistan.

Weapons and ammunition also recovered during both operations.

The security forces conducted two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and killed at least seven terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkwa, security forces launched an operation in the Hamzoni general area of North Waziristan district after receiving reports of terrorists hiding therein.

The ISPR said that during the intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed. The terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher, and Waseem.

The military’s media wing added that weapons, ammunition, and other equipment were also recovered from the hideout of the slain terrorists. Ammunition recovered included submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs, and a large number of multiple calibre rounds.

“The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” said the ISPR.

It added that residents of the area lauded the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate terrorism from the area.

Balochistan operation

Separately, the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation after receiving reports of the presence of a terrorist hideout in the general area of Sambaza, Balochistan.

“Security forces conducted an operation to apprehend TTP terrorists in Balochistan who were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts,” said the ISPR.

The ISPR said that the terrorists had attacked the forces after the cave they were hiding in was surrounded.

“Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against security forces,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing vowed that operations to eliminate terrorists will continue, adding that the miscreants will not be allowed to sabotage the peace and stability of the country.