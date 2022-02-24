 
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Those are the rules: Prince Harry told not to expect security in UK

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Prince Harry has been warned not to expect security amid his plans to visit the UK.

For the unversed, the Dule of Sussex launched a judicial review against the Home Office after he was refused permission to pay for his own police protection.

His lawyers insisted that he wants to bring his family to meet the Queen but cannot risk his family’s safety due to threats from extremist groups and neo-Nazis.

Defending the Home Office’s decision, royal author Christopher Andersen said that Harry should not expect to be given any form ease since he decided to quite his life as a royal.

He said on the Royally Us podcast: "He’s out of the picture now, he can’t even get royal protection any more."

"I think there’s an element here of ‘those are the rules’, and of punishment. You’ve made your bed and now you have to lie in it, that’s the attitude of the monarchy."

"I don’t see him going because it would undermine his case that there is still a threat to his safety and the safety of his family," he claimed.

"However, that will only deepen the wound, widen the chasm between him and his family."

