Zoë Kravitz leaves fans spellbound with her glam look at 'The Batman' premiere

Thursday Feb 24 2022
Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Zoë Kravitz looked nothing short of a vision in her latest appearance at The Batman premiere in London on Wednesday.

For a special screening alongside her costars, the Kimi actor rocked a figure-hugging black gown to kick off the press tour for her new film and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Zoë , 33, looked stunning in a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column dress — featuring a scalloped halter neckline — that gave the appearance of the Batman logo across the bodice.

Kravitz accessorized the gown with black heels and emerald jewellery, including earrings with dangling pearls.

Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun, with side-swept bangs reminiscent of a young Audrey Hepburn.

The actress is following in the footsteps of Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have all previously played Catwoman.

The movie, helmed by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, will introduce viewers to a new version of Bruce Wayne portrayed by Robert Pattinson.

The film also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, as well as Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, costars Kravitz and Pattinson reflected on their memorable chemistry test together.

"The chemistry read was really intense," said Kravitz. "Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least."

Pattinson, 35, was already cast at that point. He remembered, "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test. They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit."

"The camera's not even on me, it's on the back of my head, and I'm literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who's trying to get the part," he continued.

