Rihanna eschews Kim Kardashian's maternity style, inspires mums-to-be to bare it all

Rihanna, who is having a baby with partner A$AP Rocky, has revealed that she feels charming than ever, inspiring other mums-to-be to bare it all.

The 34-year-old singer, business mogul and now maternity fashion icon said: "When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your charm, and that you’re not charming right now (but) you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that [...]."

The music sensation's fans erupted in unbridled joy when she disclosed her pregnancy to the world. The singer and Barbadian hero announced in January that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky 'are expecting their first child'.

She has continued to proudly display her growing bump since the she made the happy announcement.

Rihanna has eschewed previous maternity style trends set by the Kardashians in true RiRi fashion. The 34-year-old has thrown the rules right out the window and become a source of inspiration to the pregnant women.

