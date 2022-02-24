 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
Luxembourg’s Prince Louis calls off royal engagement over ‘difference in opinions’

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Prince Louis of Luxembourg has called off his engagement to French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue, citing ‘difference in opinions’, reported People magazine.

The former couple announced their decision in an official statement released by the Grand Ducal Court on Wednesday, February 23.

“We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness,” said the statement.

It further stated, “In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much.”

Louis and Scarlett first announced their engagement last year.

Talking to French publication Point de Vue about his decision, Prince Louis said, “We are not going to get married. However, there was no shadow, no problem on our couple but fundamental differences of opinion which led us to this decision.”

The prince’s parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg also reacted to the news, saying that they “welcome the maturity of this decision.”

Prince Louis was previously married to Tessy Antony from 2006 to 2019, and shares two sons with her, Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah. 

