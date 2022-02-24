Kate Middleton and Prince William make big announcement ahead of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince William and Kate Middleton said they are "so excited" for their tour next month to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's announcement amid Queen's health worries suggests as the 95-yea-old monarch is recovering fast and all set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.



The royal couple is set to travel to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on March 19 for an eight-day tour as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour.

On Kate and William's official Twitter account they said: "We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"We can’t wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities. W & C.

The British public will enjoy a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5 to ring in the milestone - with plenty of treats in store to mark the Queen's platinum Jubilee.



Kate and William's overseas trip overlaps a visit to Ireland for Charles and Camilla. The future King and Queen Consort are set to make a three-day visit on March 23. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from 22 to April 28 2022.

Prince William and Kate's trip is part of a series of events to celebrate the Monarch's 70th year on the throne.

