Friday Feb 25 2022
Kanye West finds new Kim Kardashian for romance

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones is Kim Kardashian's look-alike. 

The 44-yea-old rapper's new lovebird is every inch the Kim Kardashian clone, as she appeared at the beach of Miami on Wednesday.

The influencer frolicked in the waves wearing a very cheeky swimsuit and pair of sunglasses. She put her incredible figure on display as she emerged from the water in thong bathing suit.

She was looking smashing in the pictures, shared by Daily Mail, as she wore her wet raven hair slicked back during a beach day.

Chaney left very little to the imagination as she basked in the sunshine wearing her revealing bathing suit, which showcased her fabulous body and tattoos, including a rose inking on her thigh.

Kanye West was not in pictures which show her enjoying fun-filled moments with her friend, cooling down and running her hands atop her hair as she chatted with her pal.

It seems as Kanye West has found a new Kim Kardashian as he was recently seen with with new muse, Kim Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones at Donda listening party in Miami.

